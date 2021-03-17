 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 4:01am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $530.87 million.

• InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:INFU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $23.70 million.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $750.00 thousand.

• Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $58.63 million.

• CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $21.72 million.

• Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $86.10 million.

• Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $838.26 million.

• Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $587.27 million.

• ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $57.43 million.

• Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $158.29 million.

• ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $74.06 million.

• Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

 

