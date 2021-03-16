Fluent: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) fell 5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 12.50% over the past year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $81,996,000 up by 2.48% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $85,430,000.

Guidance

Fluent hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fluentco.com%2F&eventid=2947751&sessionid=1&key=81FFBCBEE43C896891518675C817B7BB®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high was at $8.50

52-week low: $1.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 145.10%

Company Overview

Fluent Inc is a data-driven digital marketing services company. It performs customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which it connects its advertiser clients with consumers they are seeking to reach. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to its clients, such as consumer brands, direct marketers and agencies across a wide range of industries, including Financial Products & Services, Media & Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Staffing & Recruitment and Retail & Consumer.