Lennar: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) rose 1.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 60.63% over the past year to $2.04, which beat the estimate of $1.71.

Revenue of $5,325,000,000 higher by 18.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,130,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lennar hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $95.72

52-week low was at $25.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.57%

Company Overview

After merging with CalAtlantic in February 2018, Lennar has become the largest homebuilder (by revenue) in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily construction.