Smartsheet: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 69.23% over the past year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $109,871,000 rose by 39.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $102,720,000.

Guidance

Smartsheet Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $(0.15)-$(0.14) vs $(0.12), Sales $111M-$112M vs $108.96M Est.

Smartsheet Sees FY22 Adj. EPS $(0.44)-$(0.36) vs $(0.42) Est., Sales $500M-$505M vs $488.78M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.smartsheet.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $85.43

Company's 52-week low was at $30.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.40%

Company Description

Smartsheet Inc provides a cloud-based platform for work execution, that enabling teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at a scale which results in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. It provides various services such as Streamline Facilities Management, Manages Customer Experiences, Manages Budget and planning and other related services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from subscription. Geographically, it operates in the United States, EMEA, Asia and Americas other than the United States. Generating, a majority of its revenue from the United States.