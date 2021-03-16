Recap: Organogenesis Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 500.00% over the past year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $106,807,000 rose by 43.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $99,180,000.

Outlook

Organogenesis Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $390,000,000 and $405,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/miy8rgrr

Price Action

52-week high: $18.20

52-week low: $2.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 266.82%

Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. Its product category includes Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine. The company generates maximum revenue from Advanced Wound Care products. Some of its products include PuraPly Antimicrobial, Affinity, NuShield, Apligraf, Dermagraft and others.