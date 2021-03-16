Infinity Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 15.00% over the past year to ($0.17), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $436,000 higher by 41.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $280,000.

Looking Ahead

Infinity Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/24t7wsio

Price Action

52-week high: $5.98

52-week low: $0.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 130.40%

Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for the treatment of specific cancers. The company's developed products and those under development include therapies targeting hematologic malignancies, or blood cancers; refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma; refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and solid tumors, including melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. Infinity has a strategic partnership with AbbVie to develop some of its oncology-related treatments. The company operates in only one segment which is drug development.