Recap: Caleres Q4 Earnings

Shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 91.18% over the past year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $570,959,000 decreased by 18.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $555,500,000.

Guidance

Caleres Says Will Not Provide Guidance 'Given the ongoing disruption related to the virus, supply chain dislocations and associated near-term uncertainty in the marketplace'

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.caleres.com%2F&eventid=2947383&sessionid=1&key=BC278FE3C3920BBF6CD30360DBA2D760®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $19.25

52-week low: $3.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.52%

Company Description

Caleres Inc is a footwear retailer in the United States. The company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites, as well as the design, sourcing, and marketing of footwear for women and men. It offers products under Naturalizer, Dr. Scholl's, LifeStride, Ryka, and Franco Sarto brands. It operates approx 1,221 retail shoe stores in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy, primarily under the Famous Footwear, LifeStride, Naturalizer, Blowfish Malibu, Fergie Footwear, and Allen Edmonds names.