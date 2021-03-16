Recap: Coupa Software Q4 Earnings

Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 19.05% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $163,544,000 higher by 46.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $145,660,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between ($0.27) and ($0.23).

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $675,000,000 and $678,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x5pud8vx

Technicals

52-week high: $377.04

Company's 52-week low was at $106.26

Price action over last quarter: down 15.43%

Company Description

Coupa Software is a cloud-based, business spending management platform that provides companies with more control and visibility into how they spend money. Since it was founded in 2006, Coupa has connected buyers with suppliers and helped buyers save money by improving procurement, expense management, invoice processing, and payments. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and went public in October 2016.