Return On Capital Employed Overview: Eventbrite

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
In Q4, Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) posted sales of $26.66 million. Earnings were up 13.17%, but Eventbrite still reported an overall loss of $13.28 million. In Q3, Eventbrite brought in $21.87 million in sales but lost $11.74 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Eventbrite's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Eventbrite posted an ROCE of -0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Eventbrite, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Eventbrite reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.22/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.37/share.

 

BZI-ROCE

