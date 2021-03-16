 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Great Elm Capital Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 72.00% over the past year to $0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $5,749,000 decreased by 18.01% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,100,000.

Guidance

Great Elm Capital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Great Elm Capital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6rze6ebv

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.68

52-week low: $2.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.22%

Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses. The company generates revenue primarily from interest on the debt investments that it holds.

 

Related Articles (GECC)

Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com