Recap: Great Elm Capital Q4 Earnings

Shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 72.00% over the past year to $0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $5,749,000 decreased by 18.01% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,100,000.

Guidance

Great Elm Capital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Great Elm Capital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6rze6ebv

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.68

52-week low: $2.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.22%

Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses. The company generates revenue primarily from interest on the debt investments that it holds.