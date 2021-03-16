Designer Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 960.00% year over year to ($0.53), which beat the estimate of ($0.68).

Revenue of $609,352,000 declined by 26.55% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $623,770,000.

Looking Ahead

Designer Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1213/40165

Price Action

52-week high: $16.27

Company's 52-week low was at $2.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 119.26%

Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc is a retailer engaged in branded footwear in the United States. It offers a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual, and athletic footwear for women and men. Group functions through U.S. Retail segment, the Canada Retail segment, and the Brand Portfolio segment. The U.S. Retail segment includes stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment includes stores operated in Canada under The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banners and related e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment is engaged in sale of wholesale products to retailers and sale of branded products on direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites and other activities.