5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $6.57 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 1% to $49.33 in after-hours trading.
- Zedge Inc (NYSE: ZDGE) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it sees FY21 sales growth of 75%-80%. Zedge shares jumped 23.3% to $13.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to have earned $1.71 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lennar shares slipped 0.1% to $89.94 in after-hours trading.
- Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPCH) reported a 12 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. Option Care Health shares fell 3.9% to $20.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) to report a quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $623.77 million before the opening bell. Designer Brands shares gained 3.7% to close at $15.90 on Monday.
