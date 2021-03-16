5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $6.57 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 1% to $49.33 in after-hours trading.

Zedge Inc (NYSE: ZDGE) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it sees FY21 sales growth of 75%-80%. Zedge shares jumped 23.3% to $13.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to have earned $1.71 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lennar shares slipped 0.1% to $89.94 in after-hours trading.

