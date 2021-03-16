 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 4:46am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $251.89 million.

• Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $67.40 million.

• Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $33.90 million.

• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $6.57 billion.

• NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $81.02 million.

• New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $106.62 million.

• FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.11 million.

• Puxin (NYSE:NEW) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $623.77 million.

• J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $73.29 million.

• Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $6.10 million.

• New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $165.21 million.

• Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $15.45 million.

• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.

• Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $105.62 million.

• Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $85.43 million.

• Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $555.50 million.

• Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $17.75 million.

• Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $33.62 million.

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.33 million.

• Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $280.00 thousand.

• Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $70.00 thousand.

• OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $820.00 thousand.

• Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $99.18 million.

• Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ra Medical Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:RMED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.50 per share on revenue of $1.56 million.

• SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.61 million.

• Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $102.72 million.

• The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $43.25 million.

• Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:VOLT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $210.50 million.

• Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $10.76 million.

• Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $44.80 million.

• Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.60 million.

• Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $145.66 million.

• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.84 million.

• CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $250.44 million.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.

• FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $145.88 million.

• RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ring Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:REI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $29.04 million.

• Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $26.10 million.

 

Related Articles (ASPU + ADV)

Earnings Outlook for Aspen Group
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com