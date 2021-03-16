Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $251.89 million.

• Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $67.40 million.

• Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $33.90 million.

• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $6.57 billion.

• NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $81.02 million.

• New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $106.62 million.

• FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.11 million.

• Puxin (NYSE:NEW) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $623.77 million.

• J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $73.29 million.

• Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $6.10 million.

• New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $165.21 million.

• Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $15.45 million.

• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.

• Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $105.62 million.

• Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $85.43 million.

• Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $555.50 million.

• Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $17.75 million.

• Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $33.62 million.

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.33 million.

• Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $280.00 thousand.

• Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $70.00 thousand.

• OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $820.00 thousand.

• Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $99.18 million.

• Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ra Medical Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:RMED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.50 per share on revenue of $1.56 million.

• SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.61 million.

• Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $102.72 million.

• The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $43.25 million.

• Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:VOLT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $210.50 million.

• Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $10.76 million.

• Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $44.80 million.

• Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.60 million.

• Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $145.66 million.

• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.84 million.

• CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $250.44 million.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.

• FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $145.88 million.

• RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ring Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:REI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $29.04 million.

• Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $26.10 million.