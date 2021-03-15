HealthEquity: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.69% year over year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $188,169,000 decreased by 6.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $185,360,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.37 and $1.42.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $750,000,000 and $760,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 15, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/avrbgj7u

Technicals

52-week high: $93.32

Company's 52-week low was at $34.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.14%

Company Overview

HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its technology allows customers to see their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, pay healthcare bills, receive benefit information, and earn wellness incentives. The firm primarily partners with health plans and employers and serves as the custodian of its customers' health savings accounts (HSAs). HealthEquity also engages in reimbursement arrangements and offers healthcare incentives to its members. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.