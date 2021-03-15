Recap: PAR Technology Q4 Earnings

Shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 37.04% year over year to ($0.37), which missed the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $58,516,000 rose by 10.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $57,720,000.

Looking Ahead

PAR Technology hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PAR Technology hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 15, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.partech.com/about-us/investor-relations/

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $90.35

Company's 52-week low was at $9.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 75.09%

Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp together with its subsidiaries provides management technology solutions including software, hardware, and related services, integral to the point-of-sale infrastructure and task management, information gathering, assimilation and communication services. It has two segments. Restaurant/ Retail segment provides point-of-sale and management technology solutions such as hardware, software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions and mission systems support. The company derives the majority of its revenues from the Restaurant/ Retail segment.