Recap: Fuel Tech Q4 Earnings

Shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 30.00% over the past year to ($0.07), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $6,216,000 higher by 26.55% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,890,000.

Looking Ahead

Fuel Tech hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Fuel Tech hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $7.04

Company's 52-week low was at $0.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 204.80%

Company Description

Fuel Tech Inc is an technology provider of boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction to utility and industrial customers. The company operates in two segments, Air Pollution Control and FUEL CHEM. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to reduce NOx emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. The FUEL CHEM technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics and Chemical Kinetics Modeling boiler modeling for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI Targeted In-Furnace Injection technology.