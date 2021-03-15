5 Stocks To Watch For March 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) issued profit forecast for the first quarter. The company said it expects Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.73 per share. United States Steel shares gained 0.1% to $24.20 in the pre-market trading session.

Wall Street expects Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $185.36 million after the closing bell. Healthequity shares gained 3.1% to close at $79.17 on Friday.

AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) said that a review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union and the United Kingdom showed no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots. AstraZeneca shares fell 0.1% to $48.40 in pre-market trading.

