5 Stocks To Watch For March 15, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 4:22am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For March 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) issued profit forecast for the first quarter. The company said it expects Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.73 per share. United States Steel shares gained 0.1% to $24.20 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $185.36 million after the closing bell. Healthequity shares gained 3.1% to close at $79.17 on Friday.
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) said that a review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union and the United Kingdom showed no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots. AstraZeneca shares fell 0.1% to $48.40 in pre-market trading.

  • Roche Holding AG announced plans to acquire GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) for $24.05 per share in cash, or about $1.8 billion, on a fully diluted basis. GenMark Diagnostics shares jumped 29% to $23.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect 360 DigiTech Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $619.57 million after the closing bell. 360 DigiTech shares rose 0.7% to $31.70 in pre-market trading.

