Kirkland's: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021
Shares of Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) moved higher by 3.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 137.29% over the past year to $1.40, which beat the estimate of $1.31.

Revenue of $194,918,000 declined by 6.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $195,000,000.

Outlook

Kirkland's hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 12, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/957/39916

Price Action

52-week high: $32.69

Company's 52-week low was at $0.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.61%

Company Description

Kirkland's Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday decor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall decor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving.

 

