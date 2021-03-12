Recap: Buckle Q4 Earnings
Shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) decreased 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 38.54% year over year to $1.33, which beat the estimate of $1.26.
Revenue of $318,835,000 higher by 17.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $318,800,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Buckle hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 12, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $42.36
Company's 52-week low was at $11.76
Price action over last quarter: Up 44.48%
Company Overview
Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company retails medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. It retails under the brand names of 'Buckle' and 'The Buckle'. Buckle markets a wide selection of mostly brand name casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.
