Recap: International Seaways Q4 Earnings
Shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 139.39% over the past year to ($0.52), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).
Revenue of $56,703,000 decreased by 54.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $62,020,000.
Guidance
International Seaways hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 12, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.intlseas.com%2F&eventid=3056563&sessionid=1&key=C7B84BB0D9D980C37F835FFB91E45C35®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $29.30
Company's 52-week low was at $12.44
Price action over last quarter: Up 28.44%
Company Description
International Seaways Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged primarily in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company's vessel operations are organized into two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The fleet consists of ULCC, VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax, and Panamax crude tankers, as well as LR1, LR2 and MR product carriers.
