Recap: International Seaways Q4 Earnings

Shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 139.39% over the past year to ($0.52), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $56,703,000 decreased by 54.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $62,020,000.

Guidance

International Seaways hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 12, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.intlseas.com%2F&eventid=3056563&sessionid=1&key=C7B84BB0D9D980C37F835FFB91E45C35®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.30

Company's 52-week low was at $12.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.44%

Company Description

International Seaways Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged primarily in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company's vessel operations are organized into two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The fleet consists of ULCC, VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax, and Panamax crude tankers, as well as LR1, LR2 and MR product carriers.