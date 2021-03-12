 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: International Seaways Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 139.39% over the past year to ($0.52), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $56,703,000 decreased by 54.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $62,020,000.

Guidance

International Seaways hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 12, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.intlseas.com%2F&eventid=3056563&sessionid=1&key=C7B84BB0D9D980C37F835FFB91E45C35&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.30

Company's 52-week low was at $12.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.44%

Company Description

International Seaways Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged primarily in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company's vessel operations are organized into two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The fleet consists of ULCC, VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax, and Panamax crude tankers, as well as LR1, LR2 and MR product carriers.

 

Related Articles (INSW)

Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2021
International Seaways Earnings Preview
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: International Seaways
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com