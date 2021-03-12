Recap: Century Casinos Q4 Earnings

Shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 140.74% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $84,801,000 up by 26.12% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $87,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Century Casinos hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Century Casinos hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.cnty.com/investor/financials/ir-calendar/

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.50

52-week low: $1.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 55.13%

Company Profile

Century Casinos Inc is a US-based international casino entertainment company. The company principally engages in the development and operations of gaming establishments as well as related lodging, restaurant, and entertainment facilities. Through its subsidiaries, it manages Century Casino & Hotel, Century Casino St. Albert, Century Casino Calgary, Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Canada: Century Casino & Hotel in United States and Casinos Poland in Poland. Along with its land-based casinos, it also operates ship-based casinos on international and Alaskan waters pursuant to casino concessionaire agreements with cruise lines which include, Oceania Cruises, TUI Cruises, Windstar Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.