5 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $318.80 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares fell 0.8% to $40.34 in pre-market trading.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) reported that its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, was 96.4% effective “against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain” in Phase 3 trials. Novavax shares jumped 20.1% to $225.40 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) to have earned $1.31 per share on revenue of $195.00 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Kirkland's shares rose 4.3% to $25.24 in pre-market trading.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. The company also said President Dave Kimbell will succeed Mary Dillon as CEO. Ulta Beauty shares tumbled dropped 7.6% to $321.00 in pre-market trading.
- Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast. However, Docusign shares fell 3.9% to $216.49 in the pre-market trading session.
