Avinger: Q4 Earnings Insights

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) reported Q4 results on Thursday afternoon.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 87.93% over the past year to ($0.07), which missed the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $2,732,000 rose by 6.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,450,000.

Outlook

Avinger hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Avinger hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2212/40203

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $2.67

Company's 52-week low was at $0.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 569.20%

Company Description

Avinger Inc is a United States-based medical device company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). The products offered by the firm include Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery, known as a chronic total occlusion (CTO) and Pantheris, image-guided atherectomy device which is designed to allow physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. It manufactures and sells products in the United States and internationally of which it generates the majority of the revenue from the sales made in the United States.