Recap: Super League Gaming Q4 Earnings
Shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) fell 7.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 49.09% over the past year to ($0.28), which missed the estimate of ($0.23).
Revenue of $779,000 up by 197.33% year over year, which missed the estimate of $800,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 11, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qctynw43
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $9.10
Company's 52-week low was at $1.30
Price action over last quarter: Up 211.52%
Company Overview
Super League Gaming Inc is an esports community and content platform. It offers a personalized experience to the large audience of gamers. The company through its cloud-based technology platform connects its network of gamers, venue and brand partners that enables local, social and competitive esports which is broadcast through its platform. Some of the games are League Legends, Fortnite, Clash Royale and others.
