 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Entera Bio Shares Gain

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
Share:

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.95% to 32,602.94 while the NASDAQ rose 2.66% to 13,416.62. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.41% to 3,953.95.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 29,154,660 cases with around 529,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 11,285,560 confirmed cases and 158,180 deaths, while Brazil reported over 11,202,300 COVID-19 cases with 270,650 deaths. In total, there were at least 118,119,330 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 2,621,980 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares rose 2.4% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK), up 22%, and Innodata Inc.. (NASDAQ: INOD), up 24%.

In trading on Thursday, financial shares rose by just 0.1%.

Top Headline

US initial jobless claims declined to 712,000 for the first week of March from a revised reading of 754,000 in the previous week. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 725,000.

 

Equities Trading UP

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares shot up 211% to $4.9750 in reaction to positive topline data from the Phase 2 trial of EB613 in postmenopausal female subjects with osteoporosis (low bone mineral density).

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) got a boost, shooting 38% to $64.60 after the company, and GlaxoSmithKline, announced VIR-7831 reduced hospitalization and risk of death in early treatment of adults with COVID-19.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares were also up, gaining 55% to $5.87 after the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine consortium received a commitment from the MCTI to fund clinical development and commercialization of a Versamune-based COVID-19 vaccine with an award of up to $60 million.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) shares tumbled 22% to $47.24 after the company reported Q4 results

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) were down 24% to $1.97. The company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange have commenced delisting proceedings.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) was down, falling 16% to $15.10 after the company reported Q4 results and named Sunil Doshi as CFO.

 

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $65.79, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,723.50.

Silver traded up 0.3% Thursday to $26.205 while copper rose 2.8% to $4.1460.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.49%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.8% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.2%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 rose 0.72%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.17% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.82%.

Economics

US initial jobless claims declined to 712,000 for the latest week from a revised reading of 754,000 in the previous week. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 725,000.

The number of job openings increased by 165,000 from the previous month to 6.917 million in January.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CELH + CTK)

60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; Siebert Financial Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Initial Jobless Claims Drop To 712,000
Celsius Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com