Why ENGlobal's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 3:01pm   Comments
Why ENGlobal's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ: ENG) shares are trading higher Thursday after Will Meade, a trader on Twitter with 165,000 followers, tweeted his support for the engineering services company.

ENGlobal also reported a 2020 loss of 2 cents per share, up from a loss of 5 cents per share last year. Sales were up $64.45 million from $56.45 million last year.

President Biden’s address is scheduled to air live at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

ENGlobal shares are trading higher by 45.6% at $6.58 at the time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Movers Trading Ideas

