Return On Capital Employed Overview: Shift4 Payments

In Q4, Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) posted sales of $210.90 million. Earnings were up 7.5%, but Shift4 Payments still reported an overall loss of $4.30 million. In Q3, Shift4 Payments brought in $214.80 million in sales but lost $4.00 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Shift4 Payments's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Shift4 Payments posted an ROCE of -0.01%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Shift4 Payments, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Shift4 Payments reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.05/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.02/share.