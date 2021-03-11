 Skip to main content

Looking Into eXp World Holdings's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 11:20am   Comments
eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) showed a loss in earnings since Q3, totaling $7.83 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 8.03% to $609.32 million during Q4. In Q3, eXp World Holdings earned $15.22 million and total sales reached $564.02 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in eXp World Holdings's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, eXp World Holdings posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For eXp World Holdings, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q4 Earnings Recap

eXp World Holdings reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.05/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.07/share.

 

