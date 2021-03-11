 Skip to main content

Looking Into Overstock.com's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) posted Q4 earnings of $9.78 million, an increase from Q3 of 66.91%. Sales dropped to $684.01 million, a 6.51% decrease between quarters. In Q3, Overstock.com earned $29.55 million, and total sales reached $731.65 million.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Overstock.com's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Overstock.com posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Overstock.com, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Overstock.com reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.26/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.04/share.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ROCE

