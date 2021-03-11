 Skip to main content

Price Over Earnings Overview: Campbell Soup

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Right now, Campbell Soup Inc. (NYSE:CPB) share price is at $47.52, after a 0.61% drop. Over the past month, the stock spiked by 1.17%, but over the past year, it actually decreased by 3.57%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

The stock is currently above from its 52 week low by 16.76%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with Food Products stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 98.15 in the Food Products industry, Campbell Soup Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 19.87. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than its industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

