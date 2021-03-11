 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 10:41am   Comments
Share:

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) - P/E: 5.53
  2. Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) - P/E: 1.47
  3. Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) - P/E: 7.69
  4. CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) - P/E: 6.43
  5. Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) - P/E: 9.5

Overseas Shipholding Gr saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.07 in Q2 to -0.01 now. Overseas Shipholding Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Navios Maritime saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.01 in Q2 to -0.23 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.36%, which has decreased by 22.07% from 26.43% in the previous quarter.

Equitrans Midstream looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.31, which has not changed since last quarter (Q3). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.39%, which has increased by 1.23% from last quarter's yield of 7.16%.

Most recently, CrossAmerica Partners reported earnings per share at 0.24, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.56. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.99%, which has decreased by 1.78% from 13.77% last quarter.

This quarter, Phillips 66 Partners experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.85 in Q3 and is now 0.8. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.37%, which has decreased by 3.16% from 14.53% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (CAPL + ETRN)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021
Equitrans Midstream: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 11, 2021
A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks
Understanding Equitrans Midstream's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com