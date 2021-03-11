Recap: Hudson Global Q4 Earnings

Shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 58.33% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $27,331,000 up by 7.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $25,500,000.

Guidance

Hudson Global hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Hudson Global hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b2bhgwrx

Price Action

52-week high: $16.56

52-week low: $6.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.83%

Company Description

Hudson Global Inc provides specialized recruitment and related talent solutions. Its core services include Permanent recruitment, Contracting, Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and Talent management solutions. Its Permanent recruitment services leverage the company's consultants. In contracting services, it offers project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing services. RPO services deliver permanent and contracting outsourced recruitment solutions to various companies whereas, Talent management solutions features services like talent assessment, interview training, executive coaching, employee development and outplacement.