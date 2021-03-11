 Skip to main content

Recap: Inspired Entertainment Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) rose 6.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 184.48% year over year to $0.49, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.79).

Revenue of $71,700,000 rose by 7.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $31,530,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Inspired Entertainment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1975/40107

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.35

Company's 52-week low was at $1.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.00%

Company Description

Inspired Entertainment Inc is a gaming technology company based in the United States. Its core business involves the development of Virtual Sports and Server-Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated betting, gaming and lottery operators around the world. It operates through two segments, which are Server Based Gaming and Virtual Sports. The Company provides digital gaming solutions on its network that accommodates various devices, including land-based gaming machine products, mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, as well as a personal computer (PC) and social applications.

 

Earnings News

