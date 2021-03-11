Recap: XPEL Q4 Earnings
Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 29.41% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.19.
Revenue of $48,607,000 up by 23.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $45,770,000.
Looking Ahead
XPEL hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 11, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2148/40119
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $60.77
52-week low: $7.50
Price action over last quarter: Up 78.23%
Company Overview
XPEL Inc is a provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. The company has a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing quality products, customer service, technical support and world-class training.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News