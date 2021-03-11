 Skip to main content

eXp World Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Shares of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) rose 9.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 400.00% over the past year to $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $609,322,000 rose by 122.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $521,800,000.

Looking Ahead

eXp World Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $166.47

52-week low: $6.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 143.69%

Company Description

eXp World Holdings Inc is a cloud-based residential real estate company. The company owns and operates a cloud-based real estate brokerage and a technology platform business that develops and uses immersive technologies that helps businesses increase their effectiveness and reduce costs from operating in traditional brick and mortar office spaces. Its business categories include Real Estate Brokerage, Technology Products and Services, Title, Escrow, and Settlement Services, and Mortgage Brokerage Services.

 



