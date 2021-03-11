Altisource Portfolio: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 523.08% year over year to ($1.10), which missed the estimate of ($0.65).

Revenue of $57,743,000 decreased by 56.44% year over year, which missed the estimate of $59,570,000.

Guidance

The company sees FY22 sales of $270 million-$290 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/koita3i2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.82

52-week low: $6.00

Price action over last quarter: down 18.24%

Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following segments: The Mortgage Market segment provides loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle; The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle; The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes asset recovery management services and customer relationship management services as well as information technology infrastructure management services.