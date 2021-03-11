 Skip to main content

Recap: Gogo Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 32.14% year over year to ($0.19), which beat the estimate of ($0.32).

Revenue of $77,634,000 declined by 64.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $69,090,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/khv6er32

Technicals

52-week high: $17.23

52-week low: $1.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.45%

Company Description

Gogo Inc is a US-based in-flight connectivity system and service provider. The company through its subsidiaries offers aero communications, in-flight broadband, and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions for the aviation industry. Its business segments include; Commercial Aviation North America, Commercial Aviation Rest of World, and Business Aviation. The company offers connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes within North America, satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American-based commercial airlines flying outside North America, and a variety of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services.

 

