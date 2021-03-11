 Skip to main content

Recap: JD.com Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 7:02am
Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) moved higher by 6.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 187.50% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $34,380,000,000 rose by 40.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $33,780,000,000.

Guidance

JD.com hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/re7rcuwm

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $108.29

52-week low: $32.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.18%

Company Description

JD.com is China's second- largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

