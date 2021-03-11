 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For March 11, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 4:44am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares gained 0.3% to $344.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.24 to $0.32 per share. The company also added $20 billion to its buyback program. Oracle shares fell 5.3% to $68.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $33.63 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JD.Com shares rose 0.1% to $89.36 in after-hours trading

  • Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the current quarter. Asana shares jumped 3.5% to $33.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $617.55 million before the opening bell. Genesco shares rose 0.6% to close at $50.87 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

