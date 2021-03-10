Flexion Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 57.47% over the past year to ($0.37), which beat the estimate of ($0.46).

Revenue of $26,310,000 rose by 11.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $27,340,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Flexion Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nrb494gb

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.39

52-week low: $5.01

Price action over last quarter: down 3.58%

Company Description

Flexion Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies. The company specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions beginning with osteoarthritis. The products offered by company are zilretta which is used for enhancing clinical effect of intra articular corticosteroid treatment.