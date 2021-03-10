HC2 Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 108.11% over the past year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).
Revenue of $251,800,000 declined by 49.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $250,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 10, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1437710&tp_key=4ab48f08a3
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $4.75
Company's 52-week low was at $1.29
Price action over last quarter: Up 53.23%
Company Overview
HC2 Holdings Inc operates as a diversified holding company engaged in seeking opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for all stakeholders. It has eight reportable segments; Construction, Marine Services, Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Broadcasting, and Other. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Telecommunications segment which comprises PTGi International Carrier Services, which operates an extensive network of direct routes and offers premium voice communication services for carrying a mix of business, residential and carrier long-distance traffic, data and transit traffic.
