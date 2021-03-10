Why Express Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results Wednesday morning.

Express reported quarterly losses of 66 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 18 cents. The clothing retail reported quarterly sales of $430.30 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $424.72 million by 1.3%.

Express said leadership is finalizing a strategy that will grow its digital channel to $1 billion in 2024 and expects to unveil the details of the strategy in the second quarter of 2021.

See Also: How To Buy Express Stock

Express is a specialty apparel retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear and going-out. The company also sells the products through its e-commerce website and mobile app.

Express shares are trading higher by 37.57% at $4.65. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.97 and a 52-week low of $0.57.