 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Campbell Soup Reports In-Line Earnings

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Share:

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 32,161.24 while the NASDAQ rose 1.15% to 13,224.51. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.81% to 3,906.77.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 29,096,450 cases with around 527,700 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 11,262,700 confirmed cases and 158,060 deaths, while Brazil reported over 11,122,420 COVID-19 cases with 268,370 deaths. In total, there were at least 117,660,020 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 2,612,360 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares rose 1.5% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS), up 51%, and Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), up 31%.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer staples shares rose by just 0.2%.

Top Headline

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views.

Campbell posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share, in-line with analysts’ estimates of $0.84 per share. The company’s sales came in at $2.28 billion, versus expectations of $2.30 billion.

Campbell said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $3.03-$3.11, versus analysts’ estimates of $3.03.

 

Equities Trading UP

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares shot up 58% to $8.98 after the biopharmaceutical company announced a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to repurpose MN-166 (ibudilast) as a potential medical countermeasure against lung damage induced by chlorine gas.

Shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) got a boost, shooting 114% to $6.27 in reaction to acquiring an exclusive, perpetual license for novel molecules from Diverse Biotech. It is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new molecules for oncology.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares were also up, gaining 54% to $27.57.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares tumbled 45% to $2.19 as the company said it received creditor protection under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States.

Shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) were down 30% to $6.61. The company’s stock jumped 202% on Tuesday after the company said it has amended its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) was down, falling 23% to $1.82 after the company announced that it would file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

 

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.8% to $64.50, while gold traded down 0.5% to $1,709.10.

Silver traded down 1.6% Wednesday to $25.77 while copper rose 0.9% to $4.0425.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.2%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.3% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.4%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 rose 0.7%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.2%.

Industrial production in France rose 3.3% in January, while Italy’s producer prices fell 0.3% year-over-year in January.

Economics

Annual inflation rate rose to 1.7% in February from 1.4% in January.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m.

The U.S. Treasury monthly statement for February will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect Treasury's monthly deficit widening to $165.0 billion in February from a $162.8 billion deficit in January.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CPB + ENVB)

Oracle Earnings Later Today Could Give A Status Check On Business Software, Cloud Demand
Enveric Biosciences Stock Skyrockets After Licensing Agreement With Diverse Biotech
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Campbell Soup: Q2 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
5 Stocks To Watch For March 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com