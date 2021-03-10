StoneCo Earnings Preview

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.2 and sales around $185.61 million. In the same quarter last year, StoneCo posted EPS of $0.25 on sales of $195.72 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.0% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 5.17% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the StoneCo's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.08 0.14 0.89 EPS Actual 0.18 0.10 0.13 0.25 Revenue Estimate 143.60 M 118.93 M 128.84 M 772.38 M Revenue Actual 173.78 M 124.34 M 162.00 M 195.72 M

Stock Performance

Shares of StoneCo were trading at $70.91 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 141.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. StoneCo is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.