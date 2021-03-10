Wheaton Precious Metals's Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, March 11, Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Wheaton Precious Metals is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Wheaton Precious Metals will report earnings of $0.34 per share on revenue of $315.01 million. In the same quarter last year, Wheaton Precious Metals posted EPS of $0.17 on sales of $223.22 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 100.0% increase for the company. Sales would be up 41.12% on a year-over-year basis. Wheaton Precious Metals's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.19 0.22 0.17 EPS Actual 0.34 0.22 0.22 0.17 Revenue Estimate 291.13 M 222.70 M 250.35 M 248.08 M Revenue Actual 307.27 M 247.95 M 254.79 M 223.22 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals were trading at $37.47 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Wheaton Precious Metals is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.