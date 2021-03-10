Earnings Outlook For KNOT Offshore Partners

On Thursday, March 11, KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for KNOT Offshore Partners is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering KNOT Offshore Partners modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.62 on revenue of $70.10 million. In the same quarter last year, KNOT Offshore Partners reported EPS of $0.73 on revenue of $70.08 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 15.07% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 0.03% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.57 0.50 0.56 EPS Actual 0.77 0.66 -0.19 0.73 Revenue Estimate 69.80 M 71.00 M 70.10 M 70.10 M Revenue Actual 71.28 M 70.26 M 67.82 M 70.08 M

Stock Performance

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners were trading at $17.48 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. KNOT Offshore Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.