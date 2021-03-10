5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) - P/E: 4.17 Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) - P/E: 8.97 Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) - P/E: 4.34 GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) - P/E: 7.4 BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) - P/E: 4.38

International Seaways saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.39 in Q2 to 0.98 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.23%, which has decreased by 0.52% from last quarter's yield of 1.75%.

This quarter, Tutor Perini experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.72 in Q3 and is now 0.69. Tutor Perini does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs reported earnings per share at 4.83, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 2.84. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, GrafTech International reported earnings per share at 0.47, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.35. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.41%, which has decreased by 0.17% from 0.58% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, BlueLinx Hldgs reported earnings per share at 2.04, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 4.88. BlueLinx Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.