A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) - P/E: 7.14 Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) - P/E: 5.05 Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) - P/E: 4.69 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.06 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 4.6

Spark Energy has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.13, which has decreased by 75.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.52. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.57%, which has decreased by 1.89% from last quarter's yield of 8.46%.

Most recently, Cia Paranaense De Energia reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.09. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.62%, which has increased by 2.36% from 6.26% in the previous quarter.

Atlantic Power's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.3, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.15. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.16%, which has increased by 5.83% from last quarter's yield of 5.33%.

Pampa Energia's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.05, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.06. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Kenon Hldgs's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.09, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.02. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.